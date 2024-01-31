All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Shahed drones attack warehouses and shop in Mykolaiv Oblast: security guard wounded – photo

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 31 January 2024, 08:06
Russian Shahed drones attack warehouses and shop in Mykolaiv Oblast: security guard wounded – photo
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Mykolaiv Oblast. Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Russian Shahed UAVs have damaged an agricultural facility and a shop building in Mykolaiv Oblast: a fire broke out, and one person was injured.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Quote from Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South: "A shell hit in the Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv Oblast has damaged warehouses belonging to an agricultural firm and a shop building. Firefighting operations are underway. A civilian security guard at a retail unit was wounded and hospitalised in intensive care."

Advertisement:
 
Фото з Telegram Сил оборони півдня

Details: At 07:55 (Kyiv time), it was reported that the fire was extinguished.

 
PHOTO:  DEFENCE FORCES OF UKRAINE’S SOUTH 

It is reported that air defence units in the area of responsibility of the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South have shot down seven Shaheds: five  in Mykolaiv Oblast and two in Kirovohrad Oblast.

 
Photo:  Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South 

Background: On the night of 30-31 January Russians attacked Ukraine with 3 Iskander-M missiles and 20 Shahed drones, 14 of which were downed by the Ukrainian Air Force in cooperation with air defence.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Mykolaiv OblastShahed dronefire
Advertisement:

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

All News
Mykolaiv Oblast
Falling attack drone debris sets lorry on fire, wounding driver
Falling drone wreckage damages buildings in Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts during nighttime attack
Russians launch 2 waves of drone attacks, mainly targeting Odesa, with 6 people injured – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: