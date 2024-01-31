Russian Shahed drones attack warehouses and shop in Mykolaiv Oblast: security guard wounded – photo

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Mykolaiv Oblast. Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Russian Shahed UAVs have damaged an agricultural facility and a shop building in Mykolaiv Oblast: a fire broke out, and one person was injured.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Quote from Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South: "A shell hit in the Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv Oblast has damaged warehouses belonging to an agricultural firm and a shop building. Firefighting operations are underway. A civilian security guard at a retail unit was wounded and hospitalised in intensive care."

Details: At 07:55 (Kyiv time), it was reported that the fire was extinguished.

It is reported that air defence units in the area of responsibility of the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South have shot down seven Shaheds: five in Mykolaiv Oblast and two in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Background: On the night of 30-31 January Russians attacked Ukraine with 3 Iskander-M missiles and 20 Shahed drones, 14 of which were downed by the Ukrainian Air Force in cooperation with air defence.

