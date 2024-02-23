All Sections
Spain prepares military support for Ukraine, including ammunition – video

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 22:30
The flag of Spain and the flag of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Foreign ministers of Ukraine and Spain Dmytro Kuleba and José Manuel Albares meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on 23 February.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Dmytro Kuleba

Details: The Ukrainian foreign minister said that he thanked his Spanish counterpart "for Spain's support and solidarity with Ukraine".

"Spain will prepare a new military assistance package for Ukraine, which will include ammunition," Kuleba added without going into detail.

The ministers also discussed the Ukrainian Peace Formula, the future global Peace Summit and Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

After the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defence (Ramstein format), Spain announced that it would send Ukraine a new batch of M113 armoured personnel carriers, as well as various types of "air defence equipment, equipment for anti-aircraft and naval-based military operations".

Read also: Overhauling Western military support for Ukraine: imperative of EU plan for Ukraine's victory

