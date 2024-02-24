All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Türkiye states it advocates peace with respect to Ukraine's borders and sovereignty

European PravdaSaturday, 24 February 2024, 12:44
Türkiye states it advocates peace with respect to Ukraine's borders and sovereignty
Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

On the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that it is in favour of a format for ending the war that will be a just peace with respect to Ukraine's borders.

Source: Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, quoted by Turkish state-owned news agency Anadolu 

Details: Ankara said it would continue to make efforts to ensure a "just and lasting solution based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity." 

Advertisement:

Türkiye noted that the negative consequences of the war are growing and are felt throughout the region and the world.

"The conditions conducive to revitalisation of the diplomatic process will eventually emerge. With this understanding, we offer constructive input to both sides," the statement added.

Background: Russian President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to travel to Türkiye for a visit in February, but it has once more been postponed.

The visit was supposed to be the first trip by a Russian president to a NATO member state since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Amid preparations for Putin's visit, the European Commission reminded Ankara that the International Criminal Court had issued an arrest warrant for the Russian President for his role in the transfer of Ukrainian children from occupied territories.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: TürkiyeUkraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Türkiye
Putin's visit to Türkiye postponed
Kremlin says Putin is to visit Türkiye supposedly to talk about Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister holds talks with Turkish counterpart
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: