Kremlin says Putin is to visit Türkiye supposedly to talk about Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 29 January 2024, 15:42
Kremlin says Putin is to visit Türkiye supposedly to talk about Ukraine
Stock photo: RIA Novosti

Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to visit Türkiye in February.

Source: Interfax, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, with reference to Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov  

Details: "Yes, a visit is being prepared," Ushakov said when asked if Putin's visit to Türkiye was indeed being prepared for February.

He added that "the Ukrainian issue will probably be one of the main subjects of talks."

Background:

  • Recently, the DPRK said that Russian President Vladimir Putin might visit the country in the near future amid deepening ties between the two dictatorships.
  • In addition, Bloomberg published an article on 25 January claiming that Putin was "probing the waters" for US readiness to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

