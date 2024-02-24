All Sections
Battle for Hostomel airport will be remembered as beginning of new era for Ukraine – European Commission president

European PravdaSaturday, 24 February 2024, 14:50
Ursula von der Leyen. Stock photo: Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has vowed to further support Kyiv during a memorial ceremony in the town of Hostomel (Kyiv Oblast), marking the second anniversary of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Quote from von der Leyen: "The battle for Hostomel airport will no longer be remembered as the darkest hour in our history, but as the beginning of a new era for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe."

Details: The official believes this airport is a symbol not only of Ukrainian resistance but also of their industry and ingenuity. She pointed out that although Russia destroyed the Mriia (lit. Dream) plane two years ago, it failed to destroy the dream of a free and prosperous Ukraine within Europe.

"We are here to say that Europe will help you as much as you need. There will be financial support, more ammunition, more training for the troops, more air defence equipment and more investment in the defence industry in Europe and Ukraine. There is no better place than this airport to reaffirm our commitment to Ukraine," von der Leyen said.

Background:

