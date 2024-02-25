All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister says Trump has not responded to invitation to Ukraine

European PravdaSunday, 25 February 2024, 01:02
Dmytro Kuleba. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has commented on the invitation of the likely US presidential candidate Donald Trump to Ukraine.

Source: Kuleba in an interview with Voice of America (VOA), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The foreign minister noted that "political signals are coming publicly" from Trump and "public signals are coming from Ukraine's president".

"We have not heard a response to the invitation from Trump himself or his team. If there is a response, we will consider it," he added.

At the same time, Kuleba stressed that the crucial thing for Ukraine is to maintain support at the level of voters, not parties, "because American politicians follow their voters".

Background:

