Ukraine's foreign minister says Trump has not responded to invitation to Ukraine
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has commented on the invitation of the likely US presidential candidate Donald Trump to Ukraine.
Source: Kuleba in an interview with Voice of America (VOA), as reported by European Pravda
Details: The foreign minister noted that "political signals are coming publicly" from Trump and "public signals are coming from Ukraine's president".
"We have not heard a response to the invitation from Trump himself or his team. If there is a response, we will consider it," he added.
At the same time, Kuleba stressed that the crucial thing for Ukraine is to maintain support at the level of voters, not parties, "because American politicians follow their voters".
Background:
- Media reports suggest that if Trump wins the US election, he plans to "reduce commitments" to some NATO members and push Ukraine and Russia to negotiate.
- In November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Trump to visit Ukraine. However, the latter refused, citing a "conflict of interest" with the current Joe Biden administration.
- Since then, Zelenskyy has repeatedly invited Trump to come to Ukraine, including to the front line.
