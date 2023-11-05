Zelenskyy invites Trump to Ukraine to explain why his "peace plan" is impossible

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has invited former US President Donald Trump, who promised he would end the war between Russia and Ukraine in one day if he were re-elected as US president, to come to Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for NBC News on Meet the Press which aired on 5 November, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The host asked Zelenskyy how he would respond to Donald Trump’s claim that he could end the Russian-Ukrainian war in 24 hours if he is re-elected as president of the US.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "For me, what can I say? So he's very welcome as well. President Biden was here, and I think he understood some details which you can understand only being here. So I invite President Trump. If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes – yes, 24 minutes; not more. Yes. Not more. Twenty-four minutes to explain [to] President Trump that he can't manage this war. He can't bring peace because of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. If, but always there is an 'if,' if [Trump]'s not trying and if he's not ready to give our territory [to] this terrible man, [to] Putin, if you are not ready to give it, if you are not ready to give our independence, he can't manage it. Yes. So he's very welcome. [to visit Ukraine – ed.]."

More details: Asked by the host whether he had kept in touch with Trump since he left office, Zelenskyy said no.

"That's why he's very welcome to repeat our tradition," the president added.

Zelenskyy was also asked whether he thought Trump would support Ukraine if he is re-elected. "Really, I don't know," he replied.

"I hope that it depends not only on the president institutionally. I think it depends on the opinion of Americans, of your society. I think that is most important. I think it's important in the United States and EU, the attitude of just ordinary people. It's their support. It's their money. It depends on them," Zelenskyy added.

Background: Earlier, NBC News reported that officials from the US and the EU had begun discussing with Ukraine the possibility of peace talks with Russia.

President Zelenskyy later stated that no one in the EU or the US is pressuring him or pushing him to negotiate.

