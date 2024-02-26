Russians bring troops to Kupiansk, Ukraine's Armed Forces occupy powerful fortifications – military spokesman

On the Kharkiv front, Russians have concentrated their forces on advancing towards Kupiansk. In turn, Ukraine's Defence Forces have built a defence line on the Lyman-Kupiansk front and have occupied strong fortifications.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Illia Yevlash, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, on air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "If we are specifically talking about the Kharkiv front, then yes, indeed, Kupiansk remains the main populated area for the enemy, where they continue to deploy all their forces and reserves. On this front, they have a considerable amount of various equipment and personnel.

Advertisement:

Furthermore, they are currently fortifying the defence line from the side of the Russian territory, the borderline, deploying units of the Russian National Guard there. However, it is, of course, not for offensive operations but more to prevent any breakthrough. As we remember from last year, there were [actions taken by] Russian Volunteer Corps and others, so they are taking precautions and significantly trying to strengthen this border now.

Additionally, they are heavily using guided bombs, and deploying their Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft."

Details: Yevlash stated that the situation is very complex: the Russians, without hesitation, are using their equipment, infantry units Storm Z, Storm V, motorised rifle units, airborne regiments, and tanks.

The Russians are reinforcing their units with reserves and mobilised forces.

Yevlash also noted that if there are no direct combat clashes on a certain front, it does not mean that the Russians are not waging war there. During such times, they use the opportunity to regroup their forces.

Simultaneously, the Russians frequently resort to information-psychological operations, during which they threaten a rapid advance and the destruction of the Defence Forces.

"We have occupied quite powerful fortifications, built a defensive line on the Lyman-Kupiansk front near Kupiansk, and there are concrete pillboxes and numerous engineered structures. In addition, the features of the terrain are skillfully utilised," the spokesperson explained, adding that the Russians violate international conventions, disguise themselves in Ukrainian Armed Forces uniforms, and also employ civilian vehicles for movement toward their positions.

Quote: "Currently, they employ the tactic of mobile groups to bring themselves to the front. Since the weather is very unfavourable, making it difficult to advance across the field, they use off-road vehicles (buggies) specifically for delivering assault units. Following them, reinforcement groups follow suit. However, even in the face of ammunition shortage, our gunners demonstrate their skill and manage to eliminate occupiers both on the Bakhmut and Kupiansk fronts."