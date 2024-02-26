All Sections
Zelenskyy holds talks with Bulgarian PM – video

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 26 February 2024, 15:02
Zelenskyy holds talks with Bulgarian PM – video
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Nikolai Denkov. Photo: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov in Kyiv.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today, I met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov for, as always, fruitful and practical talks."

Details: The Ukrainian president expressed his gratitude to Bulgaria for supporting Ukraine's efforts in the Black Sea and the Danube region that are aimed at expanding trade flows and restoring normal shipping.

"It is critical that we maintain normal economic relations despite all of the challenges," Zelenskyy noted.

He stressed that the parties agreed to intensify logistics and infrastructure development in the region. The Ukrainian president believes mutual respect for the concept of good neighbourliness will boost economic growth in both countries.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov arrived in Ukraine for a visit on Monday.

Details of the visit, which was not previously announced, have not been disclosed.

Background: In November 2023, the Bulgarian National Assembly ratified an intergovernmental agreement between Sofia and Kyiv that regulates the transfer of 100 decommissioned armoured personnel carriers (APCs) to Ukraine.

However, the delivery of the pledged armoured personnel carriers (APCs) has been delayed due to issues related to covering the cost of shipping.

