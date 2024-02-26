Bulgarian PM and delegation arrives in Kyiv

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has arrived in Ukraine on 26 February for an unannounced visit.

Source: European Pravda

Details: It is noted that the Bulgarian delegation arrived in Kyiv by train.

Advertisement:

Quote from the Bulgarian government: "Bulgaria supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders."

Details: The Bulgarian delegation includes Atanas Slavov, Minister of Justice; Julian Popov, Minister of Environment and Waters; Rumen Radev, Minister of Energy; Stanimir Georgiev, Deputy Minister of Defence; Tihomir Stoychev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Admiral Emil Eftimov, Chief of Defence of Bulgaria.

Further details have not been disclosed.

Background:

In November 2023, the Bulgarian National Assembly ratified an intergovernmental agreement between Sofia and Kyiv that regulates the transfer of 100 decommissioned armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine.

However, the delivery of the promised vehicles had been delayed due to issues related to covering the cost of transportation.

Support UP or become our patron!