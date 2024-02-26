All Sections
Bulgarian PM and delegation arrives in Kyiv

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 26 February 2024, 09:56
Bulgarian PM and delegation arrives in Kyiv
Bulgarian PM Nikolai Denkov. Photo: Bulgarian government on Twitter (X)

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has arrived in Ukraine on 26 February for an unannounced visit.

Source: European Pravda

Details: It is noted that the Bulgarian delegation arrived in Kyiv by train.

Quote from the Bulgarian government: "Bulgaria supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders."

Details: The Bulgarian delegation includes Atanas Slavov, Minister of Justice; Julian Popov, Minister of Environment and Waters; Rumen Radev, Minister of Energy; Stanimir Georgiev, Deputy Minister of Defence; Tihomir Stoychev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Admiral Emil Eftimov, Chief of Defence of Bulgaria.  

Further details have not been disclosed.

Background:

  • In November 2023, the Bulgarian National Assembly ratified an intergovernmental agreement between Sofia and Kyiv that regulates the transfer of 100 decommissioned armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine.
  • However, the delivery of the promised vehicles had been delayed due to issues related to covering the cost of transportation.

Subjects: Kyivdiplomatic ties
