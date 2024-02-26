All Sections
Ukraine interested in joint arms production with Bulgaria – Zelenskyy

European PravdaMonday, 26 February 2024, 16:45
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during a press conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov that Kyiv is interested in joint military production with Sofia.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, as cited by European Pravda

Quote: "Ukraine is very interested in joint military production with Bulgaria. And with other states – first and foremost, with those states that have high potential in the defence industry," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, such production will allow Bulgaria to generate both jobs and funds for its economy, while Ukraine will be able to meet its needs.

"We are discussing not only defence needs  but also the period following the war. I believe that both our countries and the defence industries are interested in this," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov in Kyiv. The latter arrived in Ukraine for a visit on Monday.

In November 2023, the Bulgarian National Assembly ratified an intergovernmental agreement between Sofia and Kyiv that regulates the transfer of 100 decommissioned armoured personnel carriers (APCs) to Ukraine.

However, the delivery of the APCs has been delayed due to issues related to covering the cost of shipping.

