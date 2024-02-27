All Sections
Russian guided missile cruisers not deployed for over a week

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 27 February 2024, 09:59
Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South). Photo: from her Facebook

The Southern Defenсe Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian guided missile cruisers have not left their bases in the Black Sea in over a week. However, the General Staff continues to assess the military threat from the sea as high.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South) on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The activities of the [Ukrainian] Defence Forces and weather conditions are not conducive to ensuring that the enemy’s convoys are used to their full potential, and they cannot manoeuvre as they usually would in the Black Sea. We have not seen Russian guided missile cruisers in open waters of the Black Sea for more than a week; they are instead stationed at their bases.

But keep in mind that they are equipped and kept on standby, and can be mobilised in two to three hours. The enemy can also attack Ukraine with shipborne missiles without leaving Crimean internal waters. This goes against common sense and is a bad idea, as it can lead to collateral damage in their occupied territories, but they have already done so anyway. Therefore, the General Staff continues to report a high threat level from the sea."

Details: Regarding the activation of reconnaissance drones, Humeniuk noted that Russia is trying to compensate for the loss of aerial reconnaissance capabilities in the area after two Beriev A-50 AWACS aircraft were downed. Also, according to the press secretary, the Defence Forces constantly monitor Russian UAVs, which are being shot down every day.

Support UP or become our patron!

