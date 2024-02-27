All Sections
Russian troops capture two more villages west of Avdiivka

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 27 February 2024, 08:31
DeepState analysts report that Russian troops are advancing west and northwest of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, having captured the villages of Stepove and Sieverne after Lastochkyne.

Quote: "The enemy has advanced near Horlivka, Berdychi and Tonenke. The enemy has occupied Stepove and Sieverne.

Where will the command of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group say their ‘reinforced’ lines of defence are next?" 

Степове та Сєверне окуповано
Stepove and Sieverne are occupied
Background

  • On 24 February, DeepState reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Lastochkyne.
  • On 25 February, Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, said that Ukraine's Armed Forces had withdrawn to the western outskirts of Lastochkyne, where they took up "prepared defensive positions", but on 26 February, he confirmed their withdrawal from Lastochkyne to mount a defence along the Horlivka-Tonenke-Berdychi line.

