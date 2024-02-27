A total of 96 combat clashes occur on front line over past day – General Staff report

Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 96 combat clashes took place on the front line over the past day. The Russians tried to break through Ukraine’s defence 25 times in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast) on the Marinka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 27 February

Details: The Russians launched six missile strikes and 92 airstrikes, and fired multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian military positions and populated areas 110 times.

At night, Russian forces attacked Ukraine once again using Shahed kamikaze drones. Information about the attack is currently being confirmed.

Over the past 24 hours, cities, towns and villages in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts endured airstrikes.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near Ivanivka and Tabaivka and 20 more attacks near Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks near Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled nine Russian attacks near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Berdychi, Orlivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops continued to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukraine’s defences 25 times. Moreover, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive operations.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six Russian attacks near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the Russian forces. Despite significant losses, the Russians continued to try to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions. The Russians made two unsuccessful attempts to storm Ukrainian positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River over the past day.

At the same time, Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russians and exhaust their forces along the entire line of contact.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force struck nine areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, one command post and one UAV ground control station belonging to the Russians.

