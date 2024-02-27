Russians strike Sumy Oblast, killing 2 policemen

Two policemen have been killed in a Russian attack on Khotin hromada, Sumy Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "An investigative group was sent to document the aftermath of Russian strikes on a farmer building. At that moment the Russians launched another attack with sighting artillery on the members of law enforcement. The bodies of two policemen were retrieved from under the rubble. We express our condolences to the families of the victims. We are mourning together with you…"

Details: Moreover, four more investigators have been injured. They are receiving medical treatment.

The attack was launched after 12:00 in the afternoon.

