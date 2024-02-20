All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians bombard Sumy Oblast in the morning, killing 2 people

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 20 February 2024, 08:57
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast in the morning, killing 2 people
Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Two civilians were killed in a Russian air and artillery strike on Nova Sloboda hromada in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 20 February [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "At 05:00, the enemy carried out an air and artillery strike on Nova Sloboda hromada in the Konotop district. The bombardment caused a fire in a residential building.

Advertisement:

The fire has been contained. The bodies of two people were found."

Details: The Oblast Military Administration reported that the debris removal and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaSumy
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Russia
Ukrainian Defence Forces kill over a thousand Russians and destroy 40 artillery systems in one day
Russians conduct raids on temporarily occupied territories ahead of Putin's election
Governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast reports drone attack
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: