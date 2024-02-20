Russians bombard Sumy Oblast in the morning, killing 2 people

Two civilians were killed in a Russian air and artillery strike on Nova Sloboda hromada in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 20 February [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At 05:00, the enemy carried out an air and artillery strike on Nova Sloboda hromada in the Konotop district. The bombardment caused a fire in a residential building.

The fire has been contained. The bodies of two people were found."

Details: The Oblast Military Administration reported that the debris removal and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

