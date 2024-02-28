Two civilians killed and 8 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian bombardments of Sumy Oblast on 27 February. Photo: Ukraine’s Interior Ministry

Russian forces struck the territory of Sumy Oblast 59 times over the past 24 hours, killing two police officers and injuring 6 law enforcement personnel and two civilians.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 296 explosions have been recorded. The Russian army targeted Yunakivka, Khotin, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Svesa and Druzhba hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The Russians launched mortar bombardments (19 explosions) and artillery strikes (14 explosions) on Khotin hromada [the figures in the parentheses represent the number of explosions that had occurred during Russian attacks – ed.]. They also fired a self-propelled howitzer, killing two and injuring six officers of Ukraine's National Police.

Russian forces targeted Yunakivka hromada with artillery (2 explosions), mortars (12 explosions), a First-Person View (FPV) drone (1 explosion) and dropped a VOG 40-mm high-explosive fragmentation grenades from a UAV (2 explosions). There was also an airstrike with guided bomb units (4 explosions).

Mortar bombardment (11 explosions), artillery shelling (15 explosions), the launch of unguided aerial missiles from a helicopter (10 explosions), an FPV drone attack (2 explosions) and a Lancet loitering munition strike (1 explosion) were recorded in Krasnopillia hromada.

The Russians launched 39 mortar bombs on Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Seredyna-Buda hromada was hit by an FPV drone (2 explosions), a mortar bombardment (30 explosions), and an attack involving multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (24 explosions). Two local residents were injured in a mortar attack. Besides, the Russians fired tubed artillery (2 explosions).

Russian jet aircraft launched seven unguided aerial missiles on Druzhba hromada.

Znob-Novhorodske hromada: Russian aircraft launched unguided missiles (4 explosions), mortar bombardment (4 explosions), and the Russian army fired using artillery (10 explosions).

Russian forces targeted Esman hromada with machine gun fire and launched a guided bomb unit from an aircraft (2 explosions).

Bilopillia hromada was hit by FPV drones (4 explosions), mortar bombardment (2 explosions), tubed artillery (4 explosions) and MLRS (8 explosions).

Russian aircraft fired unguided missiles on Svesa hromada (10 explosions).

Russian tubed artillery and mortars targeted Shalyhyne hromada (29 and 5 explosions, respectively).

The Russian army attacked Nova Sloboda hromada with MLRS (6 explosions), tubed artillery (4 explosions) and mortars (1 explosion).

Myropillia hromada suffered an artillery strike (6 explosions).

