Russians claim to have shot down Ukrainian drone in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, overnight
Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 06:22
Russia's Defence Ministry has claimed that a supposedly Ukrainian drone was shot down over Belgorod Oblast, Russia, on the night of 27-28 February.
Source: Russia's Defence Ministry
Quote: "A Ukrainian uncrewed aerial vehicle has been destroyed over the territory of Belgorod Oblast by on-duty air defence units (of the Russian Federation – ed.)".
