All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians claim to have shot down Ukrainian drone in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, overnight

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 28 February 2024, 06:22
Russians claim to have shot down Ukrainian drone in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, overnight
A Ukrainian Hrim (Thunder) kamikaze drone. Stock Photo: Armyinform

Russia's Defence Ministry has claimed that a supposedly Ukrainian drone was shot down over Belgorod Oblast, Russia, on the night of 27-28 February.

Source: Russia's Defence Ministry

Quote: "A Ukrainian uncrewed aerial vehicle has been destroyed over the territory of Belgorod Oblast by on-duty air defence units (of the Russian Federation – ed.)".

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadrones
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
Russia
France intercepts Russian Il-20 aircraft off Estonian coast – video
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence lists potential gains for Russians if their Maidan-3 plan succeeds
Media release satellite images of crash site of Russian A-50 aircraft – video
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: