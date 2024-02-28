All Sections
China sends envoy to Ukraine, Russia and EU countries to talk peace

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 10:02
Photo: Xinhua

Li Hui, the Chinese government's special envoy for Eurasia, will visit Ukraine, Russia, several EU countries and Brussels to attempt to negotiate a settlement to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Source: European Pravda writes that this was reported by the Chinese news agency Xinhua, citing a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Details: The trip will be "the second round of shuttle diplomacy to find a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In addition to Ukraine, Russia and Belgium, the Chinese special envoy will also visit France, Germany and Poland.

The visits will start on 2 March.

On Wednesday, China said that "the most urgent task at this moment is to restore peace".

Quote: "Over the past two years, we have never abandoned our efforts to promote peace and have never stopped pushing forward the negotiations," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a briefing.

Li visited the region last year as part of efforts to mediate a resolution to the conflict, holding talks in Moscow, Kyiv and several European capitals.

Although China says it is a neutral party in the war in Ukraine, it has been criticised for refusing to condemn Russia for its invasion.

Last year, Beijing published a document calling for a "political settlement", which Western countries believe could allow Russia to retain most of the territories it has seized in Ukraine.

