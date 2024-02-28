All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Two-thirds of Poles blame EU and its Ukraine policy for farmers' issues

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 28 February 2024, 14:06
Two-thirds of Poles blame EU and its Ukraine policy for farmers' issues
PHOTO: Х MOLFAR

Most Poles believe that the European Union's decision to open the market to Ukrainian agricultural products has led to problems for Polish farmers.

Source: European Pravda, citing United Surveys’ poll for Polish broadcaster RMF FM and Polish daily newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna

Details: In response to the question of who, in their opinion, was responsible for the current problems of Polish farmers, 67.6% of Poles surveyed chose the answer: "The decision of the European Union to open the market for agricultural products from Ukraine."

Advertisement:

A smaller percentage of respondents believe that the problems are due to "the government policy of the Law and Justice political party" (48.8%), "consequences of Russia's aggression against Ukraine" (48.6%), "climate policy of the European Union" (47.8%), as well as "unfair competition from Ukrainian agriculture" (46.4%).

20.7% of Poles believe that the policy of the current government led by Donald Tusk is responsible for the problems of Polish farmers, while 10.5% of respondents believe that the farmers themselves are to blame.

Background:

  • On 27 February, Donald Tusk reiterated that Poland is committed to assisting Ukraine, but trade agreements with Ukraine should consider the interests of Polish farmers.
  • Radosław Sikorski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, stated that the EU must bring back the trade restrictions on the import of Ukrainian food products which were in place before the full-scale Russian invasion in order to avoid the erosion of support for the country ruined by the war.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Polandbordergrain
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
Poland
Detention of Ukrainska Pravda journalist in Poland: Lublin police confirm they took "measures to establish identity"
Detention of Ukrainska Pravda journalist in Poland: Police say they didn't apprehend anybody
Visegrád Group leaders publicly clash over war in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: