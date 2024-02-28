Two-thirds of Poles blame EU and its Ukraine policy for farmers' issues

Most Poles believe that the European Union's decision to open the market to Ukrainian agricultural products has led to problems for Polish farmers.

Source: European Pravda, citing United Surveys’ poll for Polish broadcaster RMF FM and Polish daily newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna

Details: In response to the question of who, in their opinion, was responsible for the current problems of Polish farmers, 67.6% of Poles surveyed chose the answer: "The decision of the European Union to open the market for agricultural products from Ukraine."

A smaller percentage of respondents believe that the problems are due to "the government policy of the Law and Justice political party" (48.8%), "consequences of Russia's aggression against Ukraine" (48.6%), "climate policy of the European Union" (47.8%), as well as "unfair competition from Ukrainian agriculture" (46.4%).

20.7% of Poles believe that the policy of the current government led by Donald Tusk is responsible for the problems of Polish farmers, while 10.5% of respondents believe that the farmers themselves are to blame.

On 27 February, Donald Tusk reiterated that Poland is committed to assisting Ukraine, but trade agreements with Ukraine should consider the interests of Polish farmers.

Radosław Sikorski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, stated that the EU must bring back the trade restrictions on the import of Ukrainian food products which were in place before the full-scale Russian invasion in order to avoid the erosion of support for the country ruined by the war.

