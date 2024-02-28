All Sections
6-year-old girl and 48-year-old man killed in Russian strike on Velykyi Burluk – photo

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 28 February 2024, 18:24
Photo: Kuleba on Telegram

Russian occupation forces struck the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kupiansk district (Kharkiv Oblast) with guided aerial bombs at around 16:50 on 28 February, killing two people.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote from Kuleba: "There was a strike on the territory of the railway station. Two people were killed – a man and a six-year-old girl. The girl’s mother is in a serious condition. Medical aid is being provided."

Photo: Kuleba on Telegram
 
Photo: Kuleba on Telegram

Background

On 28 February, the Russians hit the centre of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, with guided aerial bombs, damaging buildings. Moreover, two people were killed and five more were injured.  

