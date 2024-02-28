6-year-old girl and 48-year-old man killed in Russian strike on Velykyi Burluk – photo

Russian occupation forces struck the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kupiansk district (Kharkiv Oblast) with guided aerial bombs at around 16:50 on 28 February, killing two people.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote from Kuleba: "There was a strike on the territory of the railway station. Two people were killed – a man and a six-year-old girl. The girl’s mother is in a serious condition. Medical aid is being provided."

Photo: Kuleba on Telegram

Background:

On 28 February, the Russians hit the centre of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, with guided aerial bombs, damaging buildings. Moreover, two people were killed and five more were injured.

