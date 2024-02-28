Russian hit café and church in Kupiansk with bombs, killing and presumably trapping civilians under rubble – photo

Russian hit café and church in Kupiansk with bombs. Photo: National Police

Russian forces hit the centre of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs on 28 February, damaging buildings in the city. Two people have been killed in the attack, five wounded, and other people are presumably trapped under the rubble.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; National Police; Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote: "The occupiers hit the city of Kupiansk with guided aerial bombs. There was a strike in the central part of the town.

Advertisement:

A 59-year-old man and a 39-year-old man have been killed and one woman wounded in the Russian attack. There are presumably still people under the rubble.

Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged."

Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: As of 14:34, relevant services are working at the scene.

Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Police say the Russians targeted Kupiansk with guided aerial bombs in the middle of the day, causing damage to a café and hitting a church.

A 31-year-old woman was injured at the café, and her 39-year-old brother was killed.

Photo: Prosecutor's Office

A 58-year-old pastor was found under the rubble of the church, with life-threatening injuries.

Russians hit café and church in Kupiansk with guided aerial bombs Photo: National police

Updated: Syniehubov later added that as of 15:30, approximately five people had been injured.

Photo: Prosecutor's office

"The victims are a 58-year-old pastor from the Church of Jesus Christ and a 39-year-old man. The details are being established. Three women and two men have been wounded. They are receiving medical care. Houses, cafes, and a church have all been destroyed. The search continues. All services are working on the ground," he concluded.

Photo: Prosecutor's office

At 16:37, Syniehubov clarified that the Russians only targeted civilian infrastructure.

Currently, two 31-year-old women and two men aged 45 and 52 are in the hospital. Another man received on-site medical care.

At least 12 private homes were damaged during the attack.

Syniehubov added that the search was ongoing.

Support UP or become our patron!