Russian forces attack Kherson, injuring 1 civilian

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 28 February 2024, 19:43
Russian forces attack Kherson, injuring 1 civilian
Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces carried out an attack on the city of Kherson on 28 February, injuring a 31-year-old man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Occupation forces have attacked Kherson. There is one casualty.

Enemy forces shelled the city’s residential neighbourhoods in the evening. A 32-year-old man sustained injuries. He has a shrapnel wound to his shoulder."

