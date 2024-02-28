Russian forces attack Kherson, injuring 1 civilian

Russian forces carried out an attack on the city of Kherson on 28 February, injuring a 31-year-old man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Occupation forces have attacked Kherson. There is one casualty.

Enemy forces shelled the city’s residential neighbourhoods in the evening. A 32-year-old man sustained injuries. He has a shrapnel wound to his shoulder."

