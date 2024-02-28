Russian forces attack Kherson, injuring 1 civilian
Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 19:43
Russian forces carried out an attack on the city of Kherson on 28 February, injuring a 31-year-old man.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Occupation forces have attacked Kherson. There is one casualty.
Enemy forces shelled the city’s residential neighbourhoods in the evening. A 32-year-old man sustained injuries. He has a shrapnel wound to his shoulder."
