Russians strike Kherson overnight – video

Aftermath of Russian attack on Kherson. Screenshot: video by Kherson City Military Administration

Russian forces attacked warehouses, garages, cars, and residential buildings in Kherson on the night of 22-23 February.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At night, Russian occupying forces pummelled the northern part of Kherson.

Warehouses, garages, cars, and residential buildings were under attack. Several fires broke out as a result."

Details: Miraculously, nobody was injured, added Mrochko.

