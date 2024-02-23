Russians strike Kherson overnight – video
Friday, 23 February 2024, 12:03
Russian forces attacked warehouses, garages, cars, and residential buildings in Kherson on the night of 22-23 February.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "At night, Russian occupying forces pummelled the northern part of Kherson.
Advertisement:
Warehouses, garages, cars, and residential buildings were under attack. Several fires broke out as a result."
Details: Miraculously, nobody was injured, added Mrochko.
Support UP or become our patron!