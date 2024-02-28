Russian forces hit cargo ship in Kherson

Russian troops hit a cargo ship in the city of Kherson during an attack yesterday (27 February), killing one civilian and injuring two more.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russian forces hit residential areas of the oblast's settlements, damaging 12 apartment buildings and 15 private homes.

Advertisement:

A cargo ship was hit in Kherson, and cars were also damaged."

Details: One civilian was killed and two more injured in Russian strikes over the past 24 hours.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army targeted the settlements of Chervonyi Maiak, Osokorivka, Lvove, Dudchany, Beryslav, Sablukivka, Kachkarivka, Tokarivka, Ivanivka, Mykhailivka, Tiahynka, Yantarne, Poniativka, Sadove, Havrylivka, Veletenske, Stanislav, Romashkove, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Zelenivka and the city of Kherson.

A farm and a grain elevator were damaged during the Russian attack on the settlements. Russian aircraft also struck Kherson Oblast. They launched a guided aerial bomb near the village of Zelenivka.

Support UP or become our patron!