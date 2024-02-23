Explosions ring out in Dnipro and Kherson
Friday, 23 February 2024, 02:01
Explosions rocked Dnipro and the suburbs, and Kherson was under Russian fire from various weapons on the night of 22-23 February.
Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: As Suspilne correspondents reported, explosions rang out in the suburbs of Dnipro. At the same time, an air-raid warning was issued in the oblast.
Advertisement:
Mrochko wrote that Kherson was under Russian fire from various weapons and asked citizens to take shelter.
Support UP or become our patron!