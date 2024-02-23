All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions ring out in Dnipro and Kherson

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 23 February 2024, 02:01
Explosions ring out in Dnipro and Kherson

Explosions rocked Dnipro and the suburbs, and Kherson was under Russian fire from various weapons on the night of 22-23 February.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: As Suspilne correspondents reported, explosions rang out in the suburbs of Dnipro. At the same time, an air-raid warning was issued in the oblast.

Advertisement:

Mrochko wrote that Kherson was under Russian fire from various weapons and asked citizens to take shelter.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warDniproKherson
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
war
Civilian infrastructure in Odesa ablaze as a result of drone attack, casualties reported
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring 72-year-old man
Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade kills 35 Russians near Avdiivka and captures 9 more – video
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: