Zelenskyy plans to discuss "sending Western troops to Ukraine" with Macron

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he expects to discuss with French President Emmanuel Macron his ideas for strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities, including the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Tirana on 28 February, reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he did not attend the summit in Paris earlier this week, where the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine was discussed.

"He [Macron] said he would talk about some new ideas on how to strengthen Ukraine. And he said that he would share the information with me when he arrives in Ukraine. I think he officially said in the media that he would be there in mid-March," he added.

Zelenskyy expressed hope that during the meeting, Macron would share with him the details of his proposal, "and I will happily answer such questions."

"But the most important thing to understand is that when we share different initiatives, they are all like the second, third or fourth step. And the first step is to protect and remain strong," Zelenskyy stressed.

Background:

French President Emmanuel Macron, after a meeting in Paris on Monday, did not rule out the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine in the future, although he stressed that there is currently no consensus among the allies on this issue.

France later clarified that it was not about the participation of foreign troops in the fighting. At the same time, a number of European countries and NATO stressed that they did not plan to send troops to Ukraine.

