All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


French foreign minister clarifies Macron's offer to "send troops to Ukraine"

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 27 February 2024, 18:27
French foreign minister clarifies Macron's offer to send troops to Ukraine
French military. Stock photo: Getty Images

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné has explained that Western troops would not take part in hostilities if they were to depart for Ukraine, as Emmanuel Macron previously suggested.

Source: Séjourné quoted by Reuters, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The French foreign minister stated during a debate in parliament that Paris must consider further actions that would help Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Séjourné: "We must consider new actions to support Ukraine. These must respond to very specific needs, I am thinking in particular of mine clearance, cyber defence, the production of weapons on site, on Ukrainian territory. Some of its actions could require a presence on Ukrainian territory, without crossing the threshold of fighting.

Nothing should be ruled out. This was and still is the position today of the president of the Republic."

French President Emmanuel Macron said after a meeting in Paris on Monday that he had not ruled out sending Western troops to Ukraine in the future, although he emphasised that there is currently no consensus among the allies.

Following Macron's remarks, Czechia, Poland and Sweden stated that they are not considering sending their troops to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that the Alliance has no plans to send troops to Ukraine. The EU said that at the European level, member states have agreed only to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance for as long as it takes.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that the presence of NATO troops on the territory of Ukraine would lead to a direct conflict between the Alliance and the Russian Federation, escalating the situation.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Foreign Affairs MinistryFranceMacronNATO
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Kuleba calls on citizens who fled Ukraine during war to return and help defend our country
Those complicit in the spoiling of Ukrainian grain on Polish border must be held accountable – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
Ukraine's foreign affairs minister certain military-political "reset" will not affect relations with West
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: