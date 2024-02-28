Servant of People party will not appeal to Ukrainian Constitutional Court regarding Zelenskyy's legitimacy

Fedir Venislavskyi, MP from the Servant of the People faction, has said that his faction would not file an appeal to the Constitutional Court regarding the legitimacy of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's term as president.

Source: Fedir Venislavskyi on the air of the Liberty Live programme

Quote from Venislavskyi: "Article 108 of the Constitution of Ukraine provides an unequivocal answer to this question and in a mandatory way. It states that the president continues to perform his powers until the newly elected president of Ukraine takes office. This is a binding norm that the president must comply with."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Fedir Venislavsky, all parliamentary factions have signed an agreement that no elections can be held in Ukraine until the end of martial law. He also added that this practice contradicts international norms.

"Without exception, all international reputable institutions that deal with electoral issues, the International Electoral Law Foundation, for example, drew attention to the fact that elections cannot be held during martial law," Venislavskyi added.

Venislavskyi noted that one of the reasons for refusing to hold elections in the current conditions is the risk of non-compliance with the rights of voters throughout Ukraine.

"For me, as a constitutionalist, it is obvious that it is impossible to adhere to the constitutional principles of holding any elections, whether local, parliamentary or presidential. This means that they cannot be held because we will not allow Ukrainian citizens to participate in the elections in compliance with all rights and all subjects of the electoral process," the MP stressed.

Background:

On 27 February, ZN.UA wrote that the Office of the President had prepared the text of an appeal to the Constitutional Court regarding the legitimacy of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's term as president of Ukraine, given that his term of office expires this spring, but has not yet submitted it.

According to the Office of the Presidentʼs leadership plan, if a decision is made to appeal to the Constitutional Court with such a constitutional submission, it will be made by MPa from the Servant of People party. But the appeal has not yet been handed over to the MPs of the presidential faction themselves.

Support UP or become our patron!