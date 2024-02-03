Russian forces conduct 86 airstrikes in one day – General Staff

A total of 77 combat clashes occurred on the front over the course of the past day. The Russians launched two missile strikes and 86 airstrikes, firing multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 46 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 3 February

Details: Russian terrorist attacks killed and injured civilians. Private houses and residential buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, have been damaged.

The Russian occupiers launched another attack at night, using 14 Shahed-136/131 attack drones. Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel managed to down nine of the Russian drones.

Russian forces conducted airstrikes on Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Over 100 civilian towns and villages came under Russian shelling in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five Russian attacks near the settlement of Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled two Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians, who are persistently attempting to encircle the town of Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. Thus, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 29 Russian attacks near the settlement of Avdiivka and 15 more near the settlements of Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops continued to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled seven Russian attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack to the south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Robotyne and to the west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to expand their foothold and repel Russian assaults. Despite their losses, the Russians are not abandoning their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, the Russians conducted seven unsuccessful assaults.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are undertaking active operations to inflict losses on Russian forces in terms of personnel and equipment, exhausting them along the entire line of contact.

Ukraine's Air Force struck 10 areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck three ammunition storage points and an artillery piece belonging to the Russians.

