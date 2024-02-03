Russia loses 900 more soldiers and 100 pieces of equipment in one day

Ukrainian warriors. Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders have killed 860 Russian invaders and destroyed 26 pieces of their artillery systems and 10 tanks in a day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 387,940 (+880) military personnel;

6,341 (+10) tanks;

11,805 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;

9,300 (+26) artillery systems;

979 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

663 (+0) air defence systems;

332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

324 (+0) helicopters;

7,161 (+15) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,847 (+0) cruise missiles;

24 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

12,352 (+36) vehicles and tankers;

1,473 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!