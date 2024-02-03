Russia loses 900 more soldiers and 100 pieces of equipment in one day
Saturday, 3 February 2024, 08:19
Ukrainian defenders have killed 860 Russian invaders and destroyed 26 pieces of their artillery systems and 10 tanks in a day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 387,940 (+880) military personnel;
- 6,341 (+10) tanks;
- 11,805 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;
- 9,300 (+26) artillery systems;
- 979 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 663 (+0) air defence systems;
- 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 324 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,161 (+15) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,847 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 24 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 12,352 (+36) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,473 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
