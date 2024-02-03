All Sections
Russians prepare program of mass settlement of occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 February 2024, 17:11
Ivan Fedorov. Photo: Fedorov on Facebook

The Kremlin plans to carry out mass relocation of residents of the Russian Federation, Belarus and Kazakhstan to the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol Mayor, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The enemy has approved a new program called "Zaporizhzhia’s virgin land" – they are trying to carry out mass resettlement of Russian citizens to the temporarily occupied territory. And not only citizens of the Russian Federation – now they are looking for people from different parts of the Russian Federation, citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan, so they can come to the temporarily occupied territory."

Details: According to Fedorov, Russia intends to solve two problems this way.

Quote: "1) To calm down the resistance that continues to persist in the temporary occupation, to replace the gene pool, replace the [Ukrainian] population.

2) They have a huge shortage of personnel in the temporarily occupied territory because our residents do not agree to cooperate with the enemy en masse; there is a shortage of doctors (1:4), and there is a shortage of builders.

Therefore, they are ready to "buy" personnel to move to the temporarily occupied territory, settle in our occupied apartments and houses, and thus solve their demographic problems."

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia OblastoccupationMelitopol
