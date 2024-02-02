Russian pressure mounts on ZNPP employees refusing to cooperate

Russians are pressuring employees at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant who have refused to cooperate with them, yet they have not abandoned the city of Enerhodar.

Details: The NRC stated that due to the specific nature and complexity of the work, the Russians cannot recruit workers for the power plant, as there is a shortage of specialists throughout Russia.

Current plant employees are not allowed to work but are instead summoned for interrogations, with threats directed against their family members.

Simultaneously, the Russian occupational administration claims there is no shortage of personnel, but this information is not true. The power plant is currently not generating electricity and is effectively serving as a tool for blackmail in the hands of the Russians.

Quote from NRC: "It should be noted that the liberation of the power plant is a matter of time, just like the liberation of Enerhodar. Therefore, everyone involved in the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the pressure on its workers will bear responsibility. It is crucial to emphasise that, in retreat, the Russians do not take their accomplices with them, as no one values their lives."

