All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian pressure mounts on ZNPP employees refusing to cooperate

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 2 February 2024, 05:53
Russian pressure mounts on ZNPP employees refusing to cooperate
ZNPP. Photo: Wikipedia

Russians are pressuring employees at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant who have refused to cooperate with them, yet they have not abandoned the city of Enerhodar.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The NRC stated that due to the specific nature and complexity of the work, the Russians cannot recruit workers for the power plant, as there is a shortage of specialists throughout Russia. 

Advertisement:

Current plant employees are not allowed to work but are instead summoned for interrogations, with threats directed against their family members.

Simultaneously, the Russian occupational administration claims there is no shortage of personnel, but this information is not true. The power plant is currently not generating electricity and is effectively serving as a tool for blackmail in the hands of the Russians.

Quote from NRC: "It should be noted that the liberation of the power plant is a matter of time, just like the liberation of Enerhodar. Therefore, everyone involved in the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the pressure on its workers will bear responsibility. It is crucial to emphasise that, in retreat, the Russians do not take their accomplices with them, as no one values their lives."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia OblastZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plantoccupation
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
IAEA Director General to visit Zaporizhzhia NPP, Kyiv and Moscow
Russians attack Huliaipole: Houses destroyed, resident wounded – photo
Russians attack apartment building in Orikhiv: Entire entrance destroyed – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: