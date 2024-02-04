Bookmakers predict Ukraine has top chances to win Eurovision Song Contest
Ukraine has the highest chances of winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 as of Sunday evening, according to data from bookmakers.
Source: Eurovision Song Contest website
Details: The official website of the song contest features predictions of bookmakers about certain participants.
Thus, as of Sunday evening, Ukraine has the highest chances (16%).
The website says winning odds are the conversion of bookmakers' odds into a percentage of chances of success for each outcome.
However, as of 4 February, only 10 of the 37 participating countries have presented their contest songs, and the forecasts may change dramatically.
Background: The results of the voting in the National Selection for Eurovision 2024, which took place the day before, have been announced. According to the results, oAlyona Alyona & Jerry Heil will represent Ukraine at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest with their song Teresa & Maria.
