Bookmakers predict Ukraine has top chances to win Eurovision Song Contest

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 February 2024, 22:41
Bookmakers predict Ukraine has top chances to win Eurovision Song Contest
Alyona Alyona (right) and Jerry Heil. Photo: Jerry Heil's Facebook

Ukraine has the highest chances of winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 as of Sunday evening, according to data from bookmakers.

Source: Eurovision Song Contest website 

Details: The official website of the song contest features predictions of bookmakers about certain participants.

Thus, as of Sunday evening, Ukraine has the highest chances (16%).

The website says winning odds are the conversion of bookmakers' odds into a percentage of chances of success for each outcome.

 

However, as of 4 February, only 10 of the 37 participating countries have presented their contest songs, and the forecasts may change dramatically.

Background: The results of the voting in the National Selection for Eurovision 2024, which took place the day before, have been announced. According to the results, oAlyona Alyona & Jerry Heil will represent Ukraine at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest with their song Teresa & Maria.

Advertisement: