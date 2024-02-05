All Sections
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 5 February 2024, 20:03
Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces tried to conduct an offensive on seven fronts, with 105 combat encounters occurring over the past day.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 5 February

Quote: "Within the last 24 hours, missile units launched attacks on one cluster of manpower, two control points and two ammunition storage points of the enemy.

The enemy fired 7 missiles and launched 25 airstrikes, as well as 52 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled eight attacks near the settlement of Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast where the Russians tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces.

On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces repelled 15 attacks near the settlement of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Terny, Torske and Hryhorivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces repelled eight attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainian troops repelled 24 attacks near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, and 14 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians supported by aircraft tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The occupiers tried to improve their tactical positions there, but to no avail.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled two attacks near the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast where the Russians tried to breach the Ukrainian defence to no avail.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Russians did not abandon their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, they made two unsuccessful assault attempts on positions of the Ukrainian troops in that area.

