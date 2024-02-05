All Sections
Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

Roman Kravets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 5 February 2024, 09:27
Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources
Serhii Shaptala. Photo: Militarnyj

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been considering replacing not only Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, but also General Staff Chief Serhii Shaptala.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in government

Details: Several Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in both the president's office and military circles reported that consultations are underway regarding the replacement of the General Staff Chief, in addition to that of the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. 

Answering the question about forthcoming changes within the General Staff, a high-ranking source noted, "Shaptala will also leave the General Staff. [The fate of] all others is yet undecided."

"All of those events [regarding the replacement of Zaluzhnyi and Shaptala – ed.] may happen in the middle of the week," another one of Ukrainska Pravda’s informed sources added.

The President's Office also emphasised that in an interview with Italian TV channel Rai1, Zelenskyy spoke not only about the dismissal of Zaluzhnyi, but about a "reboot" in various sectors and the replacement of various heads of governmental divisions, as replacing one person would not bring about the changes he saw as necessary.

Answering Rai1's question about Zaluzhnyi's possible replacement, Zelenskyy said that he was mulling the replacement of "[not just] one person, but [a change in the] direction of the country's leadership", because in order to win the war, it will be necessary to "push everyone in the same direction" and not lose faith.

Subjects: ZelenskyyZaluzhnyiArmed ForcesGeneral Staff
