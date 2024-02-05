KyivPost news agency publishes video of Defence Intelligence members detaining Wagnerites in Sudan

The KyivPost media outlet has published a video which shows members of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) capturing members of the Wagner Group in Sudan.

Source: KyivPost with reference to its sources

Details: In the video, soldiers of the Timur Special Forces Unit are inspecting military vehicles with the bodies of killed Russian mercenaries. The vehicle has traces of an attack.

A member of DIU is interrogating a mercenary in the video. The captured Russian fighter confesses that he is a part of a group of 100 Wagnerites. Their mission was to overthrow the local government.

Two African convicts, who likely are members of the Wagner Group too and had been recruiting Sudanese locals, were also captured.

