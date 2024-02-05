All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


KyivPost news agency publishes video of Defence Intelligence members detaining Wagnerites in Sudan

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 5 February 2024, 22:37
KyivPost news agency publishes video of Defence Intelligence members detaining Wagnerites in Sudan

The KyivPost media outlet has published a video which shows members of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) capturing members of the Wagner Group in Sudan.

Source: KyivPost with reference to its sources

Details: In the video, soldiers of the Timur Special Forces Unit are inspecting military vehicles with the bodies of killed Russian mercenaries. The vehicle has traces of an attack.

Advertisement:

A member of DIU is interrogating a mercenary in the video. The captured Russian fighter confesses that he is a part of a group of 100 Wagnerites. Their mission was to overthrow the local government.

Two African convicts, who likely are members of the Wagner Group too and had been recruiting Sudanese locals, were also captured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Wagner Group
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Wagner Group
UK Defence Intelligence reports on Wagner mercenaries' activity in Belarus
UK intelligence describes fate of Wagner Group remnants
Russia creates new mercenary army in Africa, replacing Wagner group, says Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: