Baby's body found under rubble of hotel in Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Rescue workers have retrieved the body of a two-month-old child from under the rubble of a hotel in the town of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, which was hit by a Russian missile strike at night. Three more people have been hospitalised with injuries.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration; Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Quote from Syniehubov: "Another terror against civilians. Rescue workers retrieved the body of a two-month-old boy born on 4 December 2023 from under the rubble of a three-storey hotel. Three women aged 21, 28, and 39, including the mother of the killed child, were hospitalised with blast and shrapnel injuries."

Advertisement:

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov said the Russians attacked the settlement with two S-300 missiles at night.

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

The State Emergency Service added that a fire had broken out in a two-storey building located near the hotel as a result of the strike. As of 06:30, the fire, covering an area of 230 square metres, had been extinguished.

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

In total, the Russians damaged 7 private homes, 19 civilian infrastructure facilities (shops, cafes, kiosks), 2 administrative buildings and at least 5 civilian vehicles.

Rescue workers. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. The State Emergency Service deployed 40 rescue workers and 7 fire-and-rescue appliances.

Rescue workers. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

The Russians attacked the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district (Kharkiv Oblast) on the night of 5-6 February, destroying a three-storey hotel. Early reports indicated that a civilian had been trapped under the rubble.

Support UP or become our patron!