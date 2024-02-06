All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden to veto bill to support Israel without Ukraine – White House

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 6 February 2024, 08:47
Biden to veto bill to support Israel without Ukraine – White House
US President Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has expressed his intention to veto a bill that would support Israel without allocating aid to Ukraine if it passes the House and the Senate and reaches his desk.

Source: a statement by the White House Office of Management and Budget, reported by European Pravda

Details: "The Administration strongly opposes House passage of H.R. 7217… If the President were presented with H.R. 7217, he would veto it," the White House noted.

Advertisement:

The statement said that the administration spent several months working with a bipartisan group of senators to reach a national security agreement that would secure the border and provide support to Ukraine and Israel, as well as provide essential humanitarian assistance to civilians affected by conflicts around the world.

"The Administration strongly encourages both chambers of the Congress to reject this political ploy and instead quickly send the bipartisan Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act to the President’s desk," they added.

In his statement, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson called Biden's intention to use his veto an "act of betrayal".

"In threatening to veto aid to Israel and to our military forces, President Biden is abandoning our ally in its time of greatest need," he said.

Background:

  • Earlier, Johnson said that next week the issue of military aid to Israel would be considered in a separate bill from the decision on the southern border.
  • Instead, on Sunday, the US Senate introduced a bipartisan US$118 billion border security bill, which also provides assistance to Ukraine and Israel. US President Joe Biden called for the bill to be passed as soon as possible.
  • At the same time, Mike Johnson said he would not put the Senate bill to a vote.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BidenUkraineUSAmoney
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Biden
Biden: US must continue to help Kyiv
Von der Leyen discusses EU decision on €50 billion aid for Ukraine with Biden
Scholz to meet with Biden in US to discuss aid to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: