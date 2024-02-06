Biden to veto bill to support Israel without Ukraine – White House

US President Joe Biden has expressed his intention to veto a bill that would support Israel without allocating aid to Ukraine if it passes the House and the Senate and reaches his desk.

Source: a statement by the White House Office of Management and Budget, reported by European Pravda

Details: "The Administration strongly opposes House passage of H.R. 7217… If the President were presented with H.R. 7217, he would veto it," the White House noted.

The statement said that the administration spent several months working with a bipartisan group of senators to reach a national security agreement that would secure the border and provide support to Ukraine and Israel, as well as provide essential humanitarian assistance to civilians affected by conflicts around the world.

"The Administration strongly encourages both chambers of the Congress to reject this political ploy and instead quickly send the bipartisan Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act to the President’s desk," they added.

In his statement, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson called Biden's intention to use his veto an "act of betrayal".

"In threatening to veto aid to Israel and to our military forces, President Biden is abandoning our ally in its time of greatest need," he said.

Background:

Earlier, Johnson said that next week the issue of military aid to Israel would be considered in a separate bill from the decision on the southern border.

Instead, on Sunday, the US Senate introduced a bipartisan US$118 billion border security bill, which also provides assistance to Ukraine and Israel. US President Joe Biden called for the bill to be passed as soon as possible.

At the same time, Mike Johnson said he would not put the Senate bill to a vote.

