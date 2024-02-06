Russians kill 7 civilians and injure 13 more over the course of one day

Aftermath of the attack on Kherson on 5 February. Photo: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Seven people were killed and 13 more were injured during the day as a result of Russian attacks.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksii Drozdenko, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: On 5 February, the Russians injured one resident in Donetsk Oblast, namely in Avdiivka.

Over the past day, the Russians conducted 16 attacks on Kherson Oblast, firing 181 projectiles using artillery, mortars, tanks, anti-aircraft guns and UAVs.

The Russian military hit the residential districts of the oblast’s populated areas as well as the port infrastructure.

As a result of Russian aggression, five people were killed and one more person was injured.

About 20 settlements were hit by Russian artillery and mortar attacks in Kharkiv Oblast, including Veterynarne, Nesterne, Komysarove, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and others.

Russian forces conducted airstrikes on Synkivka, Ivanivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Berestove.

At around 02:30, a three-story hotel was destroyed in the town of Zolochiv, in the Bohodukhiv district, as a result of two Russian strikes with S-300 missiles.

A two-month-old boy was killed. Three women were injured and hospitalised.

A total of 7 private houses, 19 civilian infrastructure facilities (shops, cafes, kiosks), 2 administrative buildings and at least 5 civilian cars were damaged.

At 22:00, the farm territory was damaged in the village Hlushkivka, the Kupiansk district, as a result of a Russian attack.

After 21:00, the Russian occupiers struck the outskirts of Kruhliakivka and Hlushkivka, the Kupiansk district. A warehouse on the farm territory in Hlushkivka was damaged.

At 20:50, a Russian attack took place on the outskirts of the village of Kozacha Lopan, in the Kharkiv district. The type of weapon used and casualties caused (if any) are being determined.

Russian artillery shelled the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast four times during the past day. The Russian occupiers targeted the district centre and the Myrove hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

There were no casualties among civilians. An agricultural business was damaged. Nine private houses and three outbuildings were damaged. The gas pipeline and the power line were affected.

No attacks happened in the oblast at night.

During 5 February, the Russians conducted 51 attacks at the border areas in Sumy Oblast. A total of 289 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Yunakivka, Khotin, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velika Pysarivka, Putyvl, Shalyhyne, Esman and Seredyna-Buda came under fire.

Seredyna-Buda hromada: six people were injured as a result of an attack.

Vorozhba hromada: one civilian was killed and two more were injured as a result of an attack. Early reports indicate that five residential buildings were damaged as well as outbuildings, electrical networks and Internet connections.

At night, the Russians launched two attacks. Five explosions were recorded. Shalyhyne and Esman hromadas came under fire.

