Yevhen KizilovMonday, 5 February 2024, 18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
Vorozhba on the map. Screenshot from Google maps

Russian occupation forces used Grad multi-launch rocket systems to strike the town of Vorozhba in Sumy Oblast on 5 February. A man was killed and his mother was injured.

Source: Andrii Druzhchenko, the mayor of Vorozhba, as reported by Suspilne news outlet

Details: The attack took place at around 17:00. Locals counted 10 explosions. Private houses were damaged as well.

Quote: "A 40-year-old man was killed and his mother was wounded. A total of five private houses were damaged, people's windows were smashed and roofs were damaged. Two streets are currently cut off from the power grid. We are helping as much as we can."

Background: Over the past day, the Russians fired 24 times on the border of Sumy Oblast, attacking nine districts.

