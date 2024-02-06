Russians claim drone attack in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Explosions have been heard in the town of Gubkin, Russia's Belgorod Oblast, on the night of 5-6 February, with authorities claiming it was a drone attack.

Source: Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram

Details: Gladkov said there were no casualties as a result of the drone fall and its subsequent explosion.

Four private houses were damaged with broken windows, cut roofs, facades and fences.

Updated at 7:00: The Russian Ministry of Defence says it intercepted seven drones over Belgorod Oblast.

