Russians claim drone attack in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 06:25
Explosions have been heard in the town of Gubkin, Russia's Belgorod Oblast, on the night of 5-6 February, with authorities claiming it was a drone attack.
Source: Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram
Details: Gladkov said there were no casualties as a result of the drone fall and its subsequent explosion.
Four private houses were damaged with broken windows, cut roofs, facades and fences.
Updated at 7:00: The Russian Ministry of Defence says it intercepted seven drones over Belgorod Oblast.
