All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians claim drone attack in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 6 February 2024, 06:25
Russians claim drone attack in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
Stock photo: the Army of Drones initiative

Explosions have been heard in the town of Gubkin, Russia's Belgorod Oblast, on the night of 5-6 February, with authorities claiming it was a drone attack.

Source: Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram

Details: Gladkov said there were no casualties as a result of the drone fall and its subsequent explosion.

Advertisement:

Four private houses were damaged with broken windows, cut roofs, facades and fences.

Updated at 7:00: The Russian Ministry of Defence says it intercepted seven drones over Belgorod Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiawardrones
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Russia
State of emergency introduced in four Russian ports
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: