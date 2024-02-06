All Sections
Woman wounded after Russians bomb humanitarian headquarters in Beryslav

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 6 February 2024, 11:39
Photo: Google Maps

On the morning of 6 February, Russian invaders attacked the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, bombing the headquarters of a humanitarian concern three times with drone-dropped explosives. A 55-year-old woman was injured as a result.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Beryslav was attacked again by Russian drones. The occupation forces dropped explosives from a drone three times near the humanitarian headquarters."

Details: It is reported that a 55-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She suffered a blast injury and injuries to her hands and feet.

The woman was hospitalised, with doctors assessing her condition as moderate.

