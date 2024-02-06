Da Vinci Wolves battalion joins 59th Brigade, appointing Serhii Filimonov as their commander

The Da Vinci Wolves battalion, previously led by Dmytro Kotsiubailo, has joined the 59th Separate Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk and announced the appointment of a new commander (Kotsiubailo, known by his nom de guerre Da Vinci, was killed in action in March 2023 – ed.)

Source: Alina Mykhailova, head of the Ulf medical service of the Da Vinci Wolves battalion; Serhii Filimonov, tge newly appointed battalion commander

Details: On the morning of 6 February, Serhii Filimonov announced that he had become the commander of the Da Vinci Wolves. He also said that the battalion consisted of about 1000 people and called for people to join the Wolves.

Later, Alina Mykhailova reported that the battalion had joined the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk.

Quote from Mykhailova: "The Da Vinci Wolves battalion has announced the appointment of a new commander and is now part of the 59th Separate Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk. I am grateful to my friend Vadym Sukharevskyi, 'Borsuk', for welcoming us into the family. We will not let you down.

I would also like to comment on the issue of the name, which you may have read about in the posts of our counterparts. The battalion under Serhii Filimonov's leadership will be called the Da Vinci Wolves."

Details: Mykhailova also commented that the reason for the transfer was a purely military matter. She said that most of the fighters who fought with Dmytro Kotsiubailo since the beginning of 2014 have joined the 59th Brigade.

Background:

On 7 March, Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsiubailo, a volunteer of the Right Sector Ukrainian Volunteer Corps and a Hero of Ukraine, was killed at the front line in Donbas.

