All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian military official explains peculiarities of dealing with Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups on Northern front

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 5 February 2024, 11:26
Ukrainian military official explains peculiarities of dealing with Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups on Northern front
A Russian soldier. Photo: Getty Images

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) operating on the northern front consist of well-trained officer groups from the Russian secret services and the General Directorate of the Russian General Staff.

Source: Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Each SRG consists of 10-12 individuals. All of these SRGs are part of the Russian secret services, as well as the Main Directorate of the Russian General Staff.

Advertisement:

It is essential to understand that these are officer groups [as opposed to rank-and-file troops]. They are well trained, and focused on operating only in the border area. This is a small area, a few kilometres wide, along the thousand-kilometre-long state border. And they will seek to commit terrorist acts against civilians or military personnel."

Details: Naiev stressed that Ukraine’s northern national border is essentially the line of contact, after the previous defeat of Russian incursions into Ukrainian territory from the north.

Background: On 4 February, soldiers of the Territorial Defence Forces engaged in protecting Operational Zone Pivnich (North) thwarted an attempt by a Russian SRG to cross the state border of Ukraine on the Sumy front, killing some of the Russian invaders.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Armed Forcesinfiltratorsborder
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Armed Forces
Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources
Ukraine's Armed Forces report success near Klishchiivka
Ukrainian forces down 170 Russian UAVs on Tavriia front
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: