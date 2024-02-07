All Sections
About 20 missiles downed over Kyiv and surrounding areas

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 February 2024, 09:14
About 20 missiles downed over Kyiv and surrounding areas
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has attacked the city of Kyiv and the surrounding Kyiv Oblast with Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles. Ukraine’s Air Force downed approximately 20 Russian targets in the area, according to a report by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) on Telegram

Quote from KCMA Head Serhii Popko: "About 20 enemy missiles were downed by air defence assets and personnel over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital."

Details: He added that this represents the third missile attack on Kyiv in 2024 alone. On 7 February, the Russians launched Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS "Bear" strategic bombers flying within Russian territory.

The air-raid warning in the capital was in effect for almost three hours. Missiles entered the capital in several waves from different directions.

Early reports indicate that a fire broke out in a high-rise residential building and at a service station in the Holosiivskyi District as a result of the missile attack. Cars also caught fire and power lines were damaged.

One person is reported to be injured. Emergency services have extinguished the fire.

Two people were injured in the Dniprovskyi District as a result of the missile attack. Power lines were damaged. Energy company repairmen are already working at the scene.

"Information on the destruction and casualties is being updated and clarified," Popko concluded.

Background:

  • On the morning of 7 February, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country.
  • Explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Cherkasy oblasts, and reports indicated that missiles were in flight over the western oblasts. Later, the head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration said that explosions had been heard in the town of Drohobych (Lviv Oblast).
  • Explosions were also heard in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. The Mayor of Kyiv reported that eleven civilians had been injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, and the wreckage of a downed missile had damaged two high-voltage lines, leaving some consumers without power.
  • One person was killed and several others were injured as a result of the Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv; residential buildings and water and gas utilities were also damaged. 

Subjects: Kyivmissile strikeair defence
