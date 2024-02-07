Attack damages power line and heating pipeline in Kyiv, high-rise building on fire and civilians killed and injured – photo, video

The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv on 7 February 2024. Photo: SES

At least 35 civilians have been injured and four killed in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, while in Dniprovskyi District, the wreckage of a downed missile has damaged two high-voltage lines and a district heating pipeline, and in the Holosiivskyi district, the attack caused a fire in a high-rise building and a service station.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko; Kyiv City Military Administration; Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, National Police of Ukraine; State Emergency Service of Ukraine



Quote from Vitalii Klitschko: "Two high-voltage power lines in the capital have been damaged by missile wreckage. Some consumers on the left bank [part of the city] are currently without power."

In addition, the main heating pipeline on the left bank of the capital has been damaged as a result of the attack. Experts are assessing the extent of the damage, and repair work will begin urgently.

People have been wounded in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital.

In addition, an 18-storey residential building caught fire in the Holosiivskyi district due to a Russian attack. The fire spread from the ninth to the fourteenth floor.

As of 10:26, 52 people were evacuated from a multi-storey residential building in the Holosiivskyi district, eight were rescued. 12 people were injured. Emergency crews continue to work at the scene.

Also, cars and the premises of a two-storey car repair station caught fire. About 40 cars were burnt or damaged. The fire has been extinguished, and the Emergency Services continue to work at the scene.

As of 11:37, four people have been killed. 35 people have been injured: 32 in the Holosiivskyi district, and 3 in the Dniprovskyi district.

An emergency rescue headquarters has been set up at one of the schools in Holosiivskyi district .

As the police reported, damage from the debris was recorded in the Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of Kyiv.

The movement of public transport has been changed because of the attack, with a number of tram routes stopped on the left bank.

The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv and the fall of missile debris on 7 February 2024 Photo: Police

After the all-clear was given, the KCMA reported that Russia had launched Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from its territory to attack Ukraine on 7 February.

Ukrainian air defence forces and assets destroyed about 20 Russian missiles over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital.

The air raid in Kyiv lasted for almost 3 hours. It was the third missile attack on Kyiv in 2024.

Background: On the morning of 7 February, Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian air defences are responding in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. Explosions occurred in Kharkiv and Cherkasy Oblasts and the town of Drohobych (Lviv Oblast). There is extensive damage to buildings in Mykolaiv, and some civilians have been injured.

Ukrainska Pravda: This story has been updated and completed after it was posted.

