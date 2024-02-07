All Sections
Explosions heard in Kyiv City and its oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 7 February 2024, 06:58
Air defence systems. Stock photo: Defense Express

Sounds of explosions wereheard in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the morning of 7 February.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Suspilne; Ukrainska Pravda; Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Air Force: "There are cruise missiles near Kyiv; air defence will be responding!"

Details: Suspilne journalists reported that explosions could be heard in Kyiv Oblast.

A correspondent of Ukrainska Pravda said explosions were heard in the city of Kyiv.

Updated at 07:15: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko stated that explosions were heard in the city. He noted that air defence systems were responding and asked the residents of the city to stay in shelters.

At 07:40, explosions were heard in the city of Kyiv again. The Kyiv City Military Administration said air defence systems were responding.

Klitschko also reported on another explosion in the capital, "An explosion in the city. Do not leave shelters until the all-clear is given!"

At 07:46, the Air Force reported a new hypersonic missile moving toward Kyiv.

Klitschko reported that there was a call for medical workers to Dniprovskyi District after an explosion in the city, without giving any details.

