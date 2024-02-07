Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: people injured, wreckage damages houses and cars

Two people have been injured, 14 private residences and 2 multi-storey buildings, an educational institution and several cars have been damaged as a result of downed Russian missile wreckage falling in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Quote from Kravchenko: "I’m grateful to our air defence forces. There were no strikes to residential or critical infrastructure facilities. Falling wreckage was observed in eight settlements in two districts of the oblast.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that there were casualties. Two people sustained minor injuries. They are being provided with the necessary medical assistance."

Details: Kravchenko said 14 private homes were damaged by Russian missile wreckage, along with outbuildings, fences and several cars.

Windows and doors were partially broken in one of the educational institutions. Missile wreckage fell on two apartment buildings.

The State Emergency Service specified that residential buildings had been damaged in the Buchanskyi and Fastivskyi districts of Kyiv Oblast.

Background:

On the morning of 7 February, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country.

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Cherkasy oblasts, and reports indicated that missiles were in flight over the western oblasts. Later, the head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration said that explosions had been heard in the town of Drohobych (Lviv Oblast).

Explosions were also heard in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. The Mayor of Kyiv reported that eleven civilians had been injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, and the wreckage of a downed missile had damaged two high-voltage lines, leaving some consumers without power.

One person was killed and several others were injured as a result of the Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv; residential buildings and water and gas utilities were also damaged.

Russia has attacked the city of Kyiv and the surrounding Kyiv Oblast with Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles. Ukraine’s Air Force has downed approximately 20 Russian targets in the area, according to a report by Kyiv City Military Administration.

Support UP or become our patron!