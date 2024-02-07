Medvedev again threatens the world with "apocalypse"

Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, has once again decided to threaten NATO and European leaders with missiles with "special warheads", and with an "apocalypse".

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote from a Russian official: "Sunak, Scholz, Macron, Norwegian, Finnish, Polish and other heads from NATO countries are saying that 'we must be prepared for war with Russia'... If, God forbid, such a war happens, it will not follow the scenario of the special military operation (as the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.). It will not be fought in the trenches with the use of artillery, armoured vehicles, drones and electronic warfare.

Given the incomparability of our military capabilities, we will simply have no choice. The response will be asymmetrical. To protect the territorial integrity of our country, ballistic and cruise missiles with special warheads will be used. This is stated in our doctrinal military documents and is well-known to everyone. And this is the notorious Apocalypse. The end of everything".

Details: This is not the first time Medvedev has threatened European and NATO countries. Each time, he claims that Russia allegedly has "no plans for a conflict with NATO and the EU".

"Western politicians should tell their voters the bitter truth, not treat them like brainless idiots. They should explain to them what will really happen, not repeat the false mantra of readiness for war with Russia," the Russian official threatened.

It is worth noting that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's henchmen have repeatedly said that they are allegedly at war not with Ukraine but with NATO.

